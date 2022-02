B-52 bombers take off from Britain for night mission over Europe

​

Two U.S. Air Force B-52 bombers have taken off from RAF Fairford in the UK for a night-time mission over Europe.​

The two bomber aircraft, callsigns CHIEF11 and CHIEF12, took off from RAF Fairford tonight.The aircraft arrived in the UK earlier this week. In an audio clip, Typhoon jets can be heard to welcome American B-52 aircraft to the United Kingdom whilst over the coast of western Scotland.B-52 Stratofortress aircraft, support equipment, and personnel from the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, arrived at RAF Fairford, England, earlier this week to execute a long-planned Bomber Task Force mission. Bomber Task Force missions are regularly scheduled U.S. European Command and U.S. Strategic Command joint mission series.According to a statement:said Gen Jeff Harrigian, USAFE-AFAFRICA commander.