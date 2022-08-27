What's new

B-2’s First Launch Of Stealthy JASSM-ER Cruise Missile Disclosed

A B-2 bomber drops an AGM-158A JASSM cruise missile during a test, with additional insets showing AGM-158-series missiles. Lockheed Martin / DOD

The highly anticipated new B-21 Raider may be waiting in the wings to replace it, but the U.S. Air Force’s original stealth bomber, the B-2 Spirit, is continuing to get upgrades to ensure it can remain at the sharp end of the precision strike and nuclear deterrent missions. The aircraft's manufacturer, Northrop Grumman, disclosed today that B-2 has now successfully conducted a test launch of the stealthy AGM-158B JASSM-ER cruise missile.

In a press release today, the defense contractor revealed details about the JASSM-ER test and also discussed other modernization efforts. Air Force B-2s are also in the process of getting a new radar-assisted targeting package designed to be used together with the forthcoming B61-12 nuclear bomband modernized cryptologic equipment to better ensure secure the aircraft's communications systems.

In addition to longer-range cruise missiles, B-2s have been receiving upgrades to their nuclear capabilities and communications systems.
