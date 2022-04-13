What's new

B-21 Bomber public unveiling may be imminent

Hicks also cited “good conversations” with the Air Force and Northrop Grumman at the B-21 factory in Palmdale, Calif., last week, saying she can report that the program is on time “and there are no barriers …to get in the way of Northrop staying on schedule.”

The B-21 is “a good exemplar—but not the only one—where we’re seeing the promise of ‘digital thread’ [methods] both on cost and schedule.” The program will be studied to “see what we can learn from” that approach to provide better value to the taxpayer, she said.

Hicks was asked where her next trip will be to, and she said “back to California, … very soon,” possibly indicating that the rollout of the B-21, predicted for the April/May timeframe, will happen on schedule.

Hicks to Congress: Be Patient, Allow Some Failures in New Development Programs Like Hypersonics - Air Force Magazine

Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks urged Congress to be more patient with the Pentagon as it develops new systems, like hypersonic missiles.
