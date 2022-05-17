B-21 Bomber First Flight Now Set For 2023, public rollout later this year.

F-22Raptor
B-21 First Flight Now Set For 2023 | Aviation Week Network
The U.S. Air Force now expects the first flight of the Northrop Grumman B-21 bomber in 2023 as it prepares for a public rollout later this year.
aviationweek.com