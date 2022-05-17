What's new

B-21 Bomber First Flight Now Set For 2023, public rollout later this year.

The U.S. Air Force now expects the first flight of the Northrop Grumman B-21 bomber in 2023 as it prepares for a public rollout later this year. The service announced in early March that the first B-21 has started ground testing, with the sixth aircraft beginning assembly at Northrop’s Plant 42 in...

B-21 First Flight Now Set For 2023 | Aviation Week Network

The U.S. Air Force now expects the first flight of the Northrop Grumman B-21 bomber in 2023 as it prepares for a public rollout later this year.
aviationweek.com aviationweek.com
 

