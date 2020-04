A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., refuels with a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron during a 32-hour round-trip sortie to conduct operations over thePacific as part of a joint U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) Bomber Task Force (BTF) mission April 30, 2020. This operation demonstrates the U.S. Air Force’s dynamic force employment model in line with the National Defense Strategy’s objectives of strategic predictability with persistent bomber presence, assuring allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia Belío