Azmeri Haque from Bangladesh Steals the Spotlight at Cannes in Aarong Jamdani Saree

Published at 10:44 pm July 11th, 2021

Team 'Rehana Maryam Noor' dazzles Cannes red carpet

Published at 08:21 pm July 10th, 2021

Azmeri Haque Badhon, centre, with her co-stars and co-workers from the film Rehana Maryam Noor at the 74th Cannes International Film Festival‘I always dreamt of wearing an Aarong jamdani one day at a special event’Azmeri Haque Badhon, star of “Rehana Maryam Noor,” only the second ever Bangladeshi film to have premiered at Cannes, stole the spotlight at the 74th edition of the film festival in a stunning jamdani saree and silver jewelry designed by Bangladeshi fashion giant Aarong.The saree worn by Badhon was a 100-thread count beige-olive half-silk jamdani saree adorned by golden “jori” thread. It takes nearly 90 days to craft one jamdani saree of this quality by handloom artisans based near Sonargaon, Bangladesh (a World Craft City recognised for its history of jamdani weaving), according to an Aarong press release.Azmeri Haque Badhon wearing an Aarong jamdani saree at the 74th Cannes International Film Festival |“Azmeri Haque Badhon has made Bangladesh proud by elegantly representing our jamdani heritage on the red carpet. We are thrilled about the attention and interest it has brought to the craft and to have supported Badhon on her journey to Cannes,” said Tamara Hasan Abed, managing director of Aarong, which is a social enterprise of BRAC.Aarong has historically played a significant role in preserving, promoting, and sustaining jamdani craft by holding exhibitions, fashion shows, and supporting research through the decades. Most recently, at the Jamdani Festival 2019, held in collaboration with several partners, 200 by 200 thread count khadi cotton jamdanis were produced for the first time in over a century.Jamdani is a fine muslin textile craft on which specific floral motifs are famously hand woven on apparel, accessories, and textiles |“I always dreamt of wearing an Aarong jamdani one day at a special event. After reaching out to Aarong about my participation at Cannes, they shared their idea [about my possible wardrobe styling] and the saree, I had no doubt that this is what I would wear on the red carpet,” said actor Badhon.“I am grateful to everyone at Aarong who had worked relentlessly on a tight timeline to put this together,” she added.Jamdani was recognized as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage craft in 2013 |Jamdani is a fine muslin textile craft on which specific floral motifs are famously hand woven to make high end sarees and other women’s and men’s apparel, home textiles and accessories.The art of jamdani refers to the specific weaving pattern crafted by skilled handloom artisans and has been practised for centuries in Bengal. It has also been recognized as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage craft in 2013.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Team 'Rehana Maryam Noor' gracing the Cannes red carpet on July 9The eight member team of "Rehana Maryam Noor" earned that rare honour on July 9 at 9:40pm local timeAnyone with a ticket to a screening at the Grand Theatre Lumiere can walk past a crowded red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. But how many get the honour of having the entire area cleared out so they can be the only ones gracing the red carpet while their names are announced for every media present to take notice? Very few.The eight member team of "Rehana Maryam Noor" earned that rare honour on July 9 at 9:40pm local time at the plaza of Palais des Festivals. Representing the film were director Abdullah Mohammad Saad, actor Azmeri Haque Badhan, producer Jeremy Chua, executive producer Ehsanul Haque Babu, photographer Tuhin Tamizul, production designer Ali Afzal Ujjal, sound engineer Sayba Talukdar, and colourist Chinmoy Roy.The men looked sharp in tuxedos while Badhan slayed an asymmetric one shoulder lavender dress. The Muslin fusion attire was made by Bangladeshi designer Nasreen Shumi. The actor has been highlighting local designers and craft throughout her Cannes journey. On the premiere of RMN on July 7, she wore a golden Dhakai Jamdani by Aarong with an exquisite ornate blouse.Badhan in Dhakai Jamdani after the premiere of RMNThe second directorial venture by talented filmmaker Abdullah Mohammad Saad, RMN's storyline narrates the tale of the eponymous private medical college teacher who becomes the witness to an unexpected incident while leaving the college one day. Being awestruck with the incident, Noor starts to protest against the incident and the system, as the story moves forward.This is the first time any film from Bangladesh has been officially selected for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The ensemble cast of the film features prominent actors including Saberi Alam, Azmeri Haque Badhan, Afia Zahin, Kazi Sami Hasan, Afia Tabassum, Yasir Al Haque and more, in the major roles.