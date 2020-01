Hi everyone,Even though,, i think, whenever AZM fighter gets operational,We must give it serials starting with SA, to honor Our Respected Ex-ACM Sohail Aman due to his unprecedented visionary thinking and dedication to PAF’s current and Future.His idea will prove to be a revolution to our aviation industry and our Airforce’s future.Indians are giving Rafales serials starting with BS for ex-ACM BS DHANIA.May Allah bless Sir Sohail Aman with long and healthy life so one day when he looks at the skies in 2030-32, he will see the fruits of his vision and mission, AmeenWhat do you guys say ? Should this happen ?