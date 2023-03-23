What's new

Azhar Mashwani abducted by Pak Army

These Faujeet bastards and their PDM whores are really showing us their true, rabid dog selves and why Pakistan’s survival depends on demolishing the structures that keep these fascist anti-democracy traitors in power.
 
I got infraction for posting truth

FndohC0X0AAi3C4
 
I might get some slack for this but violence against the state should not be a crime.

When a state stoops to this level..
 
You should know that constitution is binding contract between public and state
Public will follow laws and pay taxes in return state would provide the rights mentioned in constitution

Last night state have blacked down from its part of agreement by refusing basic right of voting so now public is free to do anything
It won't be a crime
 
Yep - as if Allah hasn’t outlined the result of those that cause pain to his creations.. but hey.. at least it’s not common to just Pakistanis.. but mostly muslims. See Afghanis, Arabs and Somalis all engage in total disregard for other people or traffic laws.
 
Ab kee maar key dekh #523. :D

You are hereby kharoojed from daira-e-Islam! :D
 

Top Bottom