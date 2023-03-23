Azhar Mashwani abducted by Pak Army

Acetic Acid
PTI's focal person for digital media azhar mashwani have been abducted
why Pakistan’s survival depends on demolishing the structures that keep these fascist anti-democracy traitors in power.
Yet - the masses aren’t triggered enough to not stop planning iftar parties.. how odd
Yep - udhar bhi namaz nikal jaye gi - gaari beech sarak pe chorh do aur sab ko bloc karo.. meri namaz zaroori haiYeh dunya faani hey. Asal tayyari to akhirat kee hee honey chahiye. Of course.
I might get some slack for this but violence against the state should not be a crime.
When a state stoops to this level..
Yep - as if Allah hasn’t outlined the result of those that cause pain to his creations.. but hey.. at least it’s not common to just Pakistanis.. but mostly muslims. See Afghanis, Arabs and Somalis all engage in total disregard for other people or traffic laws.Priorities. Actually, my priorities. Everyone else can go to hell.
Khan said enough is enough
