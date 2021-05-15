What's new

Featured Azerbaijan's Border Service Says Two Troops Killed in Clash With Drug Smugglers on Iran Border

Could be fake Armenian propaganda

We Azeri Turks, Sons of Qizilbash Turk lineages are pride of Iran. We have been massacring enemies of Iranfor centuries and we will do it again for Vatanam if need arises.

and btw Azerbaijan is a proud Qizilbash turko Iranic Shia nation that was taken from us, it did not want to. Blood of warrior never fights with itself.
 
Azerbaijan's Border Service Says Two Troops Killed in Clash on Border With Iran

This is a Russian state owned news agency. I wouldn't take anything they say as face value. Especially if it hasn't been corroborated by other sources. I couldn't find any other news site which mentions this. If anyone finds one, please reply to this post.
 
hey're saying its drug dealers who shot at both the AZ and IRI border guards.....makes sense...cuz i know AZ doesnt want smoke with IRan, Iran will finish them and their mossad ties fast if they violated....just sayin..
 
hey're saying its drug dealers who shot at both the AZ and IRI border guards.....makes sense...cuz i know AZ doesnt want smoke with IRan, Iran will finish them and their mossad ties fast if they violated....just sayin..
Who knows what's going on. There was some rocket attack from Iranian side into Pakistan as well.

Let's just stay calm and blame oil and drug traders.
 
