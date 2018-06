in Army Azerbaijan has displayed several recently acquired Israel-made land-based Barak-8 air and missile defence system during a military parade on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Azeri Armed Forces.The new Barak-8 air and missile defence system is designed to destroy any types of aerial threats as aircraft, helicopters, anti-ship missiles, and UAVs as well as cruise missiles and combat jets from a range of 70 to 150 km.Barak 8 was jointly developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), India’s Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Israel’s Administration for the Development of Weapons and Technological Infrastructure, Elta Systems, Rafael and other companies. Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) produce the missiles.The vertical launch system with Barak 8 interceptor missiles was installed on a Belarusian-made Volat 8×8 wheeled chassis developed by MZKT.According to the israeldefense.co.il, Azerbaijan ordered an operational land-based version – 12 launchers and 75 surface-to-air missiles.