Azerbaijani forces humiliate and execute Armenian prisoners in new video

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 A.M.) – The Azerbaijani forces humiliated and executed two unarmed Armenian prisoners in an undisclosed location in Karabakh recently, as video footage confirmed the early reports about this heinous crime.In a video that has now been shared on a number of social media platforms by several users, the Azerbaijani forces film themselves taunting the Armenian prisons, who are unarmed and sitting on a curb in the Karabakh region.The Azerbaijani soldiers then open fire on the Armenian soldiers, killing them after shooting them repeatedly with their assault rifles.The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has yet to comment on the video or the reports about the execution of Armenian prisoners in the Karabakh region.Despite the establishment of a ceasefire agreement in Moscow on October 10th, the hostilities inside the Karabakh region have continued, with both Armenia and Azerbaijan accusing one another of violating its conditions.