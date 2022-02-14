What's new

Azerbaijani fighter vs Indian immature

lastofthepatriots

Music was like bollywood film but the writer will be hanged for this script by bjp.

Anyways that indian boy looked like he never took a punch in his life and got scared instantly. Plus his wrestling was weak AF. I’m pretty sure my 14 year old cousin in my village can beat him in wrestling.

Anyways, at least he fought. Back to training and hopefully he doesn’t stay cocky.
 
SilentEagle

Music was like bollywood film but the writer will be hanged for this script by bjp.

Anyways that indian boy looked like he never took a punch in his life and got scared instantly. Plus his wrestling was weak AF. I’m pretty sure my 14 year old cousin in my village can beat him in wrestling.

Anyways, at least he fought. Back to training and hopefully he doesn’t stay cocky.
Turks are not the best fighters but always courageous.
 
Sainthood 101

Here is my 8 year old cousin from the village, and even he could give this Indian guy a run for his money. :lol:

This Azeri would never come close to Musharraf Janjua's historic ownage of Indians for more than 2 decades
bitch slapping them like god sent him to earth for this sole purpose

destroying their bones and ending their careers
 
Calling someone subhuman based on their genetic incapabilities is vile and racist.

Regarding the video its hilarious. That Indian guy is just lying down and taking the beating. Why did he choose this sport?
 
guess India with 6 men Olympic medals in wrestling is not so good at this type of entertainment wrestling.
One Indian guy won medals in consecutive Olympics.
5 medals from 2008 Olympics onwards.
 

B

