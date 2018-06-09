What's new

Azerbaijani army says it struck Armenian tanks and combat vehicles in Nagorno-Karabakh

The Ronin

The Ronin

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 24, 2017
2,491
0
6,112
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan

Azerbaijan has struck Armenian military sites in Nagorno-Karabakh and struck main battle tanks and other combat vehicles include Osa Osa air-defense systems.

On 27 September, Azerbaijani drones (reportedly is a Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 armed unmanned aircraft) targeted T-72 main battle tanks and BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles carrying members for the Nagorno-Karabakh Defence Army, a Defense Ministry source said.

In a video posted by Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that as a result of the counter-attack operation of the Azerbaijan Army units, enemy troops retreated and left a large number of armored vehicles on the battlefield.

Also noted that new video shows destroyed and abandoned Armenian combat vehicles.

In a release morning Sunday, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry also said the 12 OSA anti-aircraft missile systems of the Armenian air defense units were destroyed during large-scale airstrikes in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

defence-blog.com

Azerbaijani army says it struck Armenian tanks and combat vehicles in Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan has struck Armenian military sites in Nagorno-Karabakh and struck main battle tanks and other combat vehicles include Osa Osa air-defense systems. On 27 September, Azerbaijani drones (repor
defence-blog.com defence-blog.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Islamic faith&Secularism Azerbaijani Army liberated over 11 thousand hectares of land in Nakhchivan Turkish Defence Forum 55
beijingwalker Azerbaijani president congratulates his China counterpart on the Chinese National Day China & Far East 0
D Did Russia Help Armenia Bring Down Azerbaijani Hermes 900 Drone? Air Warfare 1
khansaheeb Armenia says it shot down Azerbaijani drone as fierce border clashes continue into third day (VIDEO) World Affairs 0
Yankee-stani Similarities Between Urdu and Azerbaijani Members Club 0
dBSPL 28th anniversary of the massacre of Khojaly in what is now Armenian-occupied Azerbaijani territory Turkish Defence Forum 6
Neptune Azerbaijani veterans, soldiers, businessmen and youth stand with Turkey and Operation Peace Spring Europe & Russia 0
Jyotish Azerbaijani serviceman killed, as Armenian armed forces stage provocation Europe & Russia 0
BHarwana Azerbaijani military pilots start training flights on Super Mushak Strategic & Foreign Affairs 4
Yankee-stani Azerbaijani carpets showcased in Dubai Central & South Asia 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top