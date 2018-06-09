Azerbaijani army says it struck Armenian tanks and combat vehicles in Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan has struck Armenian military sites in Nagorno-Karabakh and struck main battle tanks and other combat vehicles include Osa Osa air-defense systems.
On 27 September, Azerbaijani drones (reportedly is a Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 armed unmanned aircraft) targeted T-72 main battle tanks and BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles carrying members for the Nagorno-Karabakh Defence Army, a Defense Ministry source said.
In a video posted by Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that as a result of the counter-attack operation of the Azerbaijan Army units, enemy troops retreated and left a large number of armored vehicles on the battlefield.
Also noted that new video shows destroyed and abandoned Armenian combat vehicles.
In a release morning Sunday, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry also said the 12 OSA anti-aircraft missile systems of the Armenian air defense units were destroyed during large-scale airstrikes in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
