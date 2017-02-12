What's new

Azerbaijan used the Israeli-made kamikaze drone against the Armenian military

Azerbaijani Armed Forces have used the latest kamikaze drone «Harop», production of Israel Aerospace Industries Israel Corporation (IAI) in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
The IAI Harop is an unmanned combat air vehicle (UCAV) developed by the MBT division of Israel Aerospace Industries. Rather than holding a separate high-explosive warhead, the drone itself is the main munition. This SEAD-optimised UCAV is designed to loiter the battlefield and attack targets by self-destructing into them. It has been designed to minimize its radar-signature (low-observability).
The Armenian Ministry of Defense spokesman informed that Israeli-made suicide drone hit a bus carrying Armenian soldiers and then exploded, on the north direction of the contact line of Karabakh and Azerbaijani forces. As a result of the impact caused by the Azerbaijani combat unmanned aerial vehicle killed at least five people.

 
