Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan joint SOF exercise "Three Brothers- 2021" begins in Baku

12.09.2021A solemn ceremony dedicated to the opening of the "Three Brothers - 2021" international exercise was held in Baku on September 12 with the participation of representatives of special forces of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan.First, the Hero of the Patriotic War, Major General Zaur Javanshir, reported to the Commander of the Special Forces, Hero of the Patriotic War, Lieutenant General Hikmet Mirzayev, that the participants were ready for the opening ceremony.After congratulating the special forces commanders of the three countries on the start of joint exercises, a minute of silence was observed in memory of the martyrs of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan.The national flags of the participating countries were raised to the accompaniment of the national anthems of the participating countries.Lieutenant General H. Mirzayev said he was very pleased to see the representatives of Turkish and Pakistani special services in Azerbaijan."Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan have gone down in human history as close friends and brothers. This is evidenced by the solidarity and support of Turkey and Pakistan to Azerbaijan since the first day of the 44-day counter-offensive launched by Azerbaijan against the armed forces of Armenia on September 27, 2020. Today, all areas between our countries Cooperation is at the highest level. The three brothers will grow closer as reliable regional partners.The "Three Brothers - 2021" international training will serve to further strengthen the existing bilateral ties between the armies, as well as provide an opportunity to discover new ways to combat terrorism and develop our capabilities through mutual exchange of experience.After the official part of the opening ceremony, the Command of the Special Forces of Azerbaijan met with the guests and wished them success in the exercises.Musical-choreographic composition "We are eternal, unshakable brothers" prepared by the screenplay and director of the honored art worker Colonel Abdullah Gurbani and "Three brothers" dedicated to the international training "Three brothers - 2021"