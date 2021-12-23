Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan's geopolitical triangle

FuturePAF said: I hope all three counties leverage their influence to open up trade corridors through and business ventures in Central Asia. Click to expand...

In order for us to feel the real power of the Central Asian countries behind us, these countries need to open up to the oceans independently, thus freeing themselves from the domination of the traditional hegamon in central asia. There are two ways to do this, but the strongest and most reliable way is to create an economic corridor through Pakistan.