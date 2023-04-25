What's new

Azerbaijan takes control of Lachin corridor connecting Armenia and Karabakh

Dehydrated Trisolaran

Dehydrated Trisolaran

FULL MEMBER
Dec 14, 2022
251
0
263
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Azerbaijan finally took the Lachin corridor under its control, although, according to the agreement of November 9 2020, it was supposed to be under the control of the Russian peacekeepers
By the end of the year, or perhaps early next year, Azerbaijan will force Armenian residents of Nagorno-Karabakh to obtain an Azerbaijani passport, otherwise they will be prohibited from returning to Karabakh from Armenian territory. However, at the same time, there will be no problems for leaving Karabakh and moving to Armenia.
Thus, by 2025, Azerbaijan will achieve its main goal of handing over Nagorno Karabakh to Azerbaijan without firing a single shot.
l4Dg0_Xs_cQ.jpg

CEokfDxJOG8.jpg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Mujahid Memon
31 years on, horrors of Khojaly massacre still haunt Azerbaijanis
Replies
0
Views
200
Mujahid Memon
Mujahid Memon
Muhammed45
USA will turn Azerbaijan into the next Ukraine
Replies
10
Views
364
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
chinasun
Russia accuses Azerbaijan of breaking ceasefire in conflict with Armenia
2 3
Replies
35
Views
2K
dBSPL
dBSPL
Mandalorian_CA
Armenia announces ceasefire after Azerbaijan border clashes
2 3
Replies
37
Views
3K
Foinikas
Foinikas
L
Why do you accept Nagorno-Karabakh to be part of Azerbaijan, when you don't accept the State of Israel?
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
122
Views
4K
Abu Shaleh Rumi
Abu Shaleh Rumi

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom