Azerbaijan finally took the Lachin corridor under its control, although, according to the agreement of November 9 2020, it was supposed to be under the control of the Russian peacekeepersBy the end of the year, or perhaps early next year, Azerbaijan will force Armenian residents of Nagorno-Karabakh to obtain an Azerbaijani passport, otherwise they will be prohibited from returning to Karabakh from Armenian territory. However, at the same time, there will be no problems for leaving Karabakh and moving to Armenia.Thus, by 2025, Azerbaijan will achieve its main goal of handing over Nagorno Karabakh to Azerbaijan without firing a single shot.