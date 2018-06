Azerbaijan purchased surface-to-surface Lore missiles manufactured by the air industryThis is a rare transaction involving the export of Israeli UAVs to a range of 430 kilometersAmi Rukhas Domba 12/06/2018 Contact authorprintsend to a friendA + A-sizeShare onShare onhttp: //en.azeridefence.com/azerbaijan-has-bought-operational-tactical-mi ...Azerbaijan completed the acquisition of the LORA tactical-operational missile system produced by an air industry. According to AzeriDefence, the LORA missile complex was demonstrated to President Ilham Aliyev today at the opening ceremony of a new military unit of the Ministry of Defense.According to the report, Azerbaijan has officially proved it has a tactical-tactical missile array of more than 400 km, and more accurately, 430 km.The Lora missile has a range of 430 km, it is five meters long and weighs 1600 kg. The 570 kilogram (570 lbs) weight. The LORA, which was provided with an automatic control system, can destroy control points, rocket launchers, radio station stations and components necessary for a military infrastructure within range.http: //femida.az/az/news/83096/israilden-yeni-alinan-lora-raketleri-azer ...025