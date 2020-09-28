What's new

Azerbaijan praises effectiveness of Israeli drones against Armenian forces

Shapur Zol Aktaf

Shapur Zol Aktaf

Feb 10, 2013
EIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev announced that his country has used Israeli-made drones in the military confrontations with Armenia in the disputed Karabakh region.
The Times of Israel newspaper quoted Hajiyev as saying on Wednesday, in an interview with the Hebrew-language site Walla News that the Azeri forces used Israeli drones, including suicide drones (kamikaze), in their recent combat operations in Karabakh.
He expressed his country’s praise for those aircraft, saying, “We raise the hats in front of the engineers who designed them.”
It is reported that Israel’s share of arms imports to Azerbaijan is 60%, while Baku supplies Tel Aviv with huge quantities of natural gas.

https://www.almasdarnews.com/articl...ss-of-israeli-drones-against-armenian-forces/
 
