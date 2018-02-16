What's new

Azerbaijan military releases heavy metal song amid clash with Armenia

Azerbaijan military releases heavy metal song amid clash with Armenia - News Chant USA

They put the weapons in Guns and Roses. The Azerbaijan military has launched a weird heavy metal music video touting their battle weapons and that includes lot of explosions amid a violent dispute with its neighbor Armenia. The guitar-shredding propaganda tune "Atəş"— or "Fire" — was carried out...
Azerbaijan military releases heavy metal song amid clash with Armenia
October 2, 2020


They put the weapons in Guns and Roses.

The Azerbaijan military has launched a weird heavy metal music video touting their battle weapons and that includes lot of explosions amid a violent dispute with its neighbor Armenia.


The guitar-shredding propaganda tune “Atəş”— or “Fire” — was carried out by a gaggle of native heavy metal rockers wearing fight uniforms, in line with footage uploaded to the nation’s military Youtube channel.

The brain-rattling song is carried out in an open subject, with no enemies in sight, subsequent to a fleet of missiles launchers and tanks.

It’s carried out by the native musicians Ceyhun Zeynalov and Narmin Karimbayova, backed by the Nur Group, in line with newshub.co.nz.

But whereas the metal rockers seem like they’re prepared for some Megadeth, in real-life, Azerbaijan’s military is just not as highly effective because the band’s sound and has been locked in a violent battle over land with neighboring Armenia for years.
Dozens of individuals had been killed and a whole bunch had been wounded after preventing between the 2 former Soviet republics broke out on Sunday.

 
