Azerbaijan keen to open trading houses in Pakistan

The Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) is exploring the Pakistani market to support the export of Azerbaijani products.

This was announced by AZPROMO Acting President Yusif Abdullayev during a press conference on Thursday.
“After a complete analysis of the markets, the country intends to open trading houses in Pakistan as well as Japan,” he stated, recalling that the country’s first trade house was opened in May 2017 in Belarus.

Currently, seven trading houses of Azerbaijan are operating in foreign countries.

++++++++++++++++
 
Pakistan and Azerbaijan and allies need to create committees of economists and regional planners to boost ties and trade. We need proper long term strategies and planning, and full steam ahead to full trade ahead.
 
