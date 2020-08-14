/ Register

Azerbaijan-Israel partnership is strong, resilient, and forward-looking

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by DavidSling, Aug 14, 2020 at 3:29 PM.

  Aug 14, 2020 at 3:29 PM
    DavidSling

    DavidSling SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,666
    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2013
    Ratings:
    +5 / 4,913 / -6
    Country:
    Israel
    Location:
    Israel
    Armenia is even trying to manipulate relations between Azerbaijan and its foreign partners, including Israel.
    By MIKAYIL JABBAROV
    AUGUST 14, 2020 09:02
    Flag of Azerbaijan
    As a Co-Chair of the Azerbaijan-Israel intergovernmental commission, I was honored to visit Israel for the commission's inaugural session on May 14, 2018. I specifically asked that my visit start at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Remembrance Center.

    The tour of the Center left a deep impact on my memory. It helped me better understand the tragic story of the Holocaust and draw certain parallels with recent history of my nation, which also face genocide, ethnic cleansing and hate crime.

    The world lives through the most difficult period in our modern history. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our familiar life pattern. It is claiming thousands of victims every day. It is undermining economic and social pillars of international order, enlarging poverty and slowing development.

    In these hard days, Azerbaijan is facing yet another security challenge. As if not satisfied with occupation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region and 7 adjacent districts of Azerbaijan, on July 12 the neighboring Republic of Armenia launched a new large-scale military attack against our country.

    The attack came in the Tovuz district, which is quite far from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. Interestingly, the Tovuz district is located on transit route of key oil and gas pipelines, which carry Azerbaijan’s hydrocarbons to the world markets. Thus, Armenia’s aggressive actions present a grave danger to stability of the world energy markets and threaten energy security of Azerbaijan’s energy consumers, including Israel.

    Another reason for Armenia’s provocative move has to do with domestic situation. Armenia’s economy is in deep trouble. Corruption is wide-spread. Emigration is rising. Response to the pandemic is mismanaged. Political situation is unstable, with society divided and elite groups fighting each other. In this light, Armenia’s government chose a familiar way of distracting people’s attention from domestic troubles to foreign conquest.

    The recent military attack also pursues a goal of undermining an already fragile peace process, so Armenia can indefinitely continue its occupation of Azerbaijan’s territory.

    in Israeli media, the Armenian propaganda is calling for an end to relations with Azerbaijan through sanctions, embargoes and boycotts.

    I am confident that Armenian arguments will not fly in Israeli society as the Jewish nation is well aware of the realities on the ground. Azerbaijan has always been a meeting place of civilizations and crossroad of trade routes. This explains our tradition of tolerance of others and respect for their beliefs. Azerbaijan is home to an old Jewish community, which never experienced anti-Semitism. Jewish MPs serve in our Parliament and Jewish soldiers shed blood for their homeland’s flag.

    Unlike Armenia, we are not trying to manipulate our partners’ agenda. While developing bilateral ties with Israel, we in Azerbaijan are not focusing these ties against third parties. Our efforts are always focused on providing solid contribution to international security, stability and peace. We are trying to promote culture of tolerance and mutual respect. We want to help build bridges instead of walls and the relationships we have pioneered are benefiting our friends already.

    Mikayil Jabbarov is Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy and Co-Chair of the bilateral Azerbaijan- Israel Intergovernmental Commission.

    https://www.jpost.com/opinion/azerb...s-strong-resilient-and-forward-looking-638647
     
  Aug 14, 2020 at 3:54 PM
    waz

    waz SENIOR MODERATOR

    Messages:
    15,534
    Joined:
    Sep 15, 2006
    Ratings:
    +66 / 38,806 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    What's the status of arms and military co-op between the two?
     
  Aug 14, 2020 at 4:04 PM
    merzifonlu

    merzifonlu FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    177
    Joined:
    Apr 3, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 192 / -0
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Turkey
    Compared to the Turkey-Israel relations are much better. Azerbaijan uses many Israeli weapon systems. Harpy drones included.
     
  Aug 14, 2020 at 4:07 PM
    DavidSling

    DavidSling SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,666
    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2013
    Ratings:
    +5 / 4,913 / -6
    Country:
    Israel
    Location:
    Israel
    they use many israeli weapons, some of which Israel intends to purchase and azerbaijan already did :-)
     
  Aug 14, 2020 at 4:07 PM
    batmannow

    batmannow ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    18,330
    Joined:
    Jan 28, 2008
    Ratings:
    +2 / 7,647 / -17
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Thailand
    Let's see how long?
    Mr putin has his own plans BTW, and he thinks Israel is the the biggest bully behind the bull called USA once Mr putin decides how far it can let bull go then he ill pull the strings for azebijan for sure
     
  Aug 14, 2020 at 4:09 PM
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    Messages:
    54,925
    Joined:
    Oct 18, 2007
    Ratings:
    +58 / 104,866 / -39
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    its not Azerbaijan our blood brother ?????:lol:
     
  Aug 14, 2020 at 4:14 PM
    waz

    waz SENIOR MODERATOR

    Messages:
    15,534
    Joined:
    Sep 15, 2006
    Ratings:
    +66 / 38,806 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    What even heavy Israeli weapons e.g. missiles, tanks etc?
     
  Aug 14, 2020 at 4:19 PM
    - Singh Saab -

    - Singh Saab - FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    12
    Joined:
    Yesterday
    Ratings:
    +0 / 7 / -0
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Australia
    No we are your blood brothers :smitten::wave:
     
  Aug 14, 2020 at 4:20 PM
    Aspen

    Aspen SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,187
    Joined:
    Sep 18, 2019
    Ratings:
    +2 / 3,827 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    I hate when people say Azerbaijan is a friend of Pakistan. They're not.
     
  Aug 14, 2020 at 4:23 PM
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    Messages:
    54,925
    Joined:
    Oct 18, 2007
    Ratings:
    +58 / 104,866 / -39
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    :undecided:really??????? then why china say to us brother brother all the day?:rolleyes:
     
