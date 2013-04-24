Azerbaijan discovers new natural gas reserve off the Caspian Sea

Natural gas and condensate reserves were found during exploratory drills in the "Safak-Asiman" deposit in the Azerbaijani part of the Caspian Sea.According to the statement made by the Azerbaijan State Oil Company (SOCAR), natural gas and condensate reserves at depth of 7189 meters have been detected in the "Şafak-Asiman" deposit. The "Safak-Asiman" deposit is located 125 kilometers southeast of the capital Baku. Exploration studies were carried out jointly by SOCAR and British Petroleum (BP) with a sea depth of 650 to 800 meters. SOCAR and BP signed an agreement in 2010 for the joint operation of the "Şafak-Asiman" deposit.With the continuing new gas discoveries in the Caspian and the Black Sea and future expansion plans such direct access to Turkmen gas through Trans-Caspian project, TANAP is increasing its feature as a valuable alternative in Europe's energy security and diversification.