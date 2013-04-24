What's new

Azerbaijan discovers new natural gas reserve off the Caspian Sea

T-SaGe

T-SaGe

FULL MEMBER
Feb 25, 2021
146
0
298
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey


Natural gas and condensate reserves were found during exploratory drills in the "Safak-Asiman" deposit in the Azerbaijani part of the Caspian Sea.

According to the statement made by the Azerbaijan State Oil Company (SOCAR), natural gas and condensate reserves at depth of 7189 meters have been detected in the "Şafak-Asiman" deposit. The "Safak-Asiman" deposit is located 125 kilometers southeast of the capital Baku. Exploration studies were carried out jointly by SOCAR and British Petroleum (BP) with a sea depth of 650 to 800 meters. SOCAR and BP signed an agreement in 2010 for the joint operation of the "Şafak-Asiman" deposit.

With the continuing new gas discoveries in the Caspian and the Black Sea and future expansion plans such direct access to Turkmen gas through Trans-Caspian project, TANAP is increasing its feature as a valuable alternative in Europe's energy security and diversification.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

H
Syria and Pakistan: Pieces of Puzzle for Assembling a Mega Gas Pipeline to
Replies
0
Views
547
Homajon
H
pkpatriotic
Russia's Strike Shows The Power Of the Pipeline
Replies
2
Views
895
martialLAW
M

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom