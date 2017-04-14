Azerbaijan destroys Osa air-defense systems in Nagorno-Karabakh Azerbaijan just released footage of their strikes on Armenian targets in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh on 27 September. Video shows Soviet-made Osa air-defense systems (NATO reporting name SA-8 Gecko)

In a release morning Sunday, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said the 12 OSA anti-aircraft missile systems of the Armenian air defense units were destroyed during large-scale airstrikes in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.“The command staff of the Azerbaijan Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of our troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the armed forces of Armenia and ensure the safety of the civilian population,” the Ministry said in a statement.The Armenian Foreign Ministry confirmed the active phase of hostilities and specified that this morning, September 27, the Azerbaijani side launched missile strikes along the entire contact line, including the capital of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Stepanakert.