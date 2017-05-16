Assistant to president: Azerbaijani armed forces liberate number of occupied territories Trend News Agency is a leading news provider from the Caucasus, Caspian and Central Asian regions. Latest news from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Turkey.

Azerbaijani armed forces have liberated a number of occupied territories, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department for Foreign Policy Affairs of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.