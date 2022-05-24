What's new

Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to open the Zangezur corridor.

In Brussels, among other things, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides agreed on the opening of the Zangezur corridor, including the construction of both railways and roads.

Zangezur-corridor-map.png




The Zengazur corridor is one of the most critical steps that will strengthen the stability and peace of the region. Some countries tried hard to sabotage this but failed.
 

