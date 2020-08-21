/ Register

  Friday, August 21, 2020

azan and our people

Discussion in 'Social & Current Events' started by Imran Khan, Aug 21, 2020 at 1:16 AM.

  Aug 21, 2020 at 1:16 AM #1
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    a video reflecting our society

     
  Aug 21, 2020 at 1:21 AM #2
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    the lawyer whom give gun to peshawar ahmdi murderer
    his fb

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
  Aug 21, 2020 at 1:29 AM #3
    Goenitz

    Goenitz SENIOR MEMBER

    hygiene issues and etiquette are bred in during bringing up. Italian, learned or not they take care great deal of care in this regard. At our home, we do the same. Mixing ort (jhota) with the rest. So we don't think it as a -ve thing. Similarly, just rinse the glass for next use. Or not washing hands after torching things like money, ground, etc

    See Japanese culture. Their art, food, house, cloths all depict simplicity and fineness.
     
  Aug 21, 2020 at 1:32 AM #4
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    [​IMG]
     
  Aug 21, 2020 at 1:51 AM #5
    T|/|T

    T|/|T SENIOR MEMBER

    Hypocrisy is the game. We would like to kill others for the honor of Prophet but would personally never follow the path of that same Prophet SAW.
     
  Aug 21, 2020 at 2:09 AM #6
    Chakar The Great

    Chakar The Great SENIOR MEMBER

    Poverty is the root cause of all of this. We need educated people with more resources in hand. Strict laws and heavy fines on merit will change everything.
     
