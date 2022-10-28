What's new

Azam Swati named Major General Faisal and Brig. Faheem in his arrest and torture

It seems that the hosue of card is dismantling rapidily. The PC by DG ISPR and DG ISI was the effort in this regard was trying to stop the decline and re-build rapidly going down the hill image.


It is now become a test for Pakistani judiciary, if they do not start acting , their image , which is already tarnish would go down the drain too.
They have lasted as long as they did on the foundations of lies and misinformation.
Biggest mistake they did was to take on Imran Khan. They are facing the consequences of it. Imran did warn that he would be more dangerous once he is ousted. It is becoming true.
 

