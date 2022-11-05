What's new

Azam swati and his wife's bedroom videos they sent to their daughter and wife. This is low...ahh

I thought p@rn production was the only business in which Fauji Corporation is not involved, How wrong I have been proven again n again. I hate these mofos more than Hindutuvas.
 
I think his naked videos with some other woman was forwarded. Not with his wife. I am thinking they must a 3D scanner type camera, which snapshots every side/angle (when they disrobe) and then it is easy to make a deep fake.
 
Must be a reason why an Established Senator is targeted
Senators often vote for amendments to constitution

Just trying to psychologically be trying to force out this man and replace him with a Goon

Currently behind the scenes there is a Push to put certain Supreme court Judges in place and also manipulate Senator

He already indicated his whole family have been forced to relocate overseas
This is true also with certain soldiers, similar stories have been reported by some


Seems like the approach is

1- Unknown calls
2- Caller knows your intimate personal information access to your government profile
3- Threats
4- Visits by unknown people in none number plated vehicles to you home
5- Kidnapping attempts and physical Torture
6- Psychological Torture
7- Preventive messures to stop your news becoming public by not allowing Local TV / News papers to cover your story
 
They are professional liars.....do you want to believe on them? a person have 10 corruption on his name and begging and crying...don't you think he is f@cking shedding crocodile tears?
 
No - he says that it's their own video.

These ba$$tards needs to be dragged on roads and all the prestige and respect should shoved in their backs.
 
**** is big business and Lumber 1 commercial institution always look for good business opportunity!
 
He was picked up that is the fact. SG was picked up that is a fact. Why no one investigates?
IK has been shot, no FIR till now. Perhaps if it wasn't filmed, it wd not have 'happened'.
The news are that police tried to detour the IK's vehicle also. Much like when Quaid's ambulance was delayed.
Though I don't like Swati, Razaq Daud, Gulam Sarwar, etc.
 
I have more trust on words of devil than these property dealers.
 

