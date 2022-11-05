Azam swati and his wife's bedroom videos they sent to their daughter and wife. This is low...ahh

Must be a reason why an Established Senator is targeted

Senators often vote for amendments to constitution



Just trying to psychologically be trying to force out this man and replace him with a Goon



Currently behind the scenes there is a Push to put certain Supreme court Judges in place and also manipulate Senator



He already indicated his whole family have been forced to relocate overseas

This is true also with certain soldiers, similar stories have been reported by some





Seems like the approach is



1- Unknown calls

2- Caller knows your intimate personal information access to your government profile

3- Threats

4- Visits by unknown people in none number plated vehicles to you home

5- Kidnapping attempts and physical Torture

6- Psychological Torture

7- Preventive messures to stop your news becoming public by not allowing Local TV / News papers to cover your story