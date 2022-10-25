What's new

Azam Nazeer Tarar tenders resignation as law minister

ISLAMABAD: In a late-night development and hours after the Judicial Commission of Pakistan’s meeting on Monday, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar tendered his resignation.

According to some TV channels, Mr Tarar tendered his resignation citing ‘anti-establishment slogans’ raised at the Asma Jahangir Conference in Lahore on Sunday.

However, his resignation has so far not been accepted.

The law minister was also said to be under immense pressure for casting his vote in favour of some ‘junior judges’, along with Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, who were being elevated to the Supreme Court.

Mr Tarar was chief guest at the Asma Jahangir Conference where some of the participants chanted slogans against the establishment during his speech.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2022

Tarar tenders resignation

According to some reports, tendered his resignation citing "anti-establishment slogans" raised at the Asma Jahangir Conference.
Embarrassing. Its almost Dawn leaks kinda episode all over the place for PDM.
 
Probably result of sitting comfortably while slogans against army were chanted by gashteenis in Asma Jahangir conference
 
1666677708722.png
 

