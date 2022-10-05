Azam Khan Deserves a Look at #3

AZADPAKISTAN2009
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 8, 2009
- 35,465
- 68
- Country
-
- Location
-
I have to Admit that I considered Azam Khan to be too heavy or big for an Athletic game such as Cricket
However I have started to see glimpses of Inzimam Ul Haq in his power hitting
The Man deserves a chance
The most obvious thing about his inning is his Power while getting 4's on ground
Pakistan has been lacking the Power in the Power hitter category and may be adding a heavy weight is the solution
When he connects the ball is always struck with lot of venom
Rizwan
Shan Massod
Azam Khan
Babr Azam
Fakhar Zaman
Asif Ali
Shoaib Malik
Shadab Khan
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Harris Rauf
Mohammad Wasim
Substitute
1- Imam Ul Haq
2- Sharjeel Khan
3- Imad Wasim
4- Shanawaz Dhanni
5- Nassem Shah
