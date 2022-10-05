Azam Khan Deserves a Look at #3

I have to Admit that I considered Azam Khan to be too heavy or big for an Athletic game such as CricketHowever I have started to see glimpses of Inzimam Ul Haq in his power hittingThe Man deserves a chanceThe most obvious thing about his inning is his Power while getting 4's on groundPakistan has been lacking the Power in the Power hitter category and may be adding a heavy weight is the solutionWhen he connects the ball is always struck with lot of venomRizwanShan MassodAzam KhanBabr AzamFakhar ZamanAsif AliShoaib MalikShadab KhanShaheen Shah AfridiHarris RaufMohammad WasimSubstitute1- Imam Ul Haq2- Sharjeel Khan3- Imad Wasim4- Shanawaz Dhanni5- Nassem Shah