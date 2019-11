Thousands of protesters have converged on the federal capital under the banner of the Azadi March, seeking to send Prime Minister Imran Khan packing.The ‘Azadi’ March caravan, which set off from Sindh on October 27, left Punjab’s city Lahore on October 30 and culminated its journey October 31 in Islamabad.Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday gave go ahead to the government negotiating team to accept the demands of the Azadi March protesters that were in accordance with the Constitution.The team headed by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak met the prime minister as thousands of protesters continue to protest in Islamabad demanding the premier's resignation.