Azadi march with Imran Khan, 2022 - Final round

When Pakistan came into existence in 1947, there was shortage of resources of men and material. Even to run the state machinery Pakistan borrowed a system which was based on imperialism. The heads of the departments who were supposed to modify that system for an independent and sovereign country, themselves, were borrowed from outside.



Freedom struggle in this region had started with the events of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan's education proposals and Freedom War of 1857. Thence year of 1947 was not end of freedom struggle and not the start of complete freedom, it was a mid point.





Azadi March of 2014 by Imran Khan was part of this freedom movement, after that we achieved many milestone towards our freedom. For example Single National Curriculum.





It appeared that other sectors were actually demanding true spirit of freedom and independence. There was need of another great effort. So Imran Khan has announced long march with big numbers of people.





In this final round we would focus on institutional reforms;



Starting from the armed forces, because of their nature of following discipline in minute details, it is important to set them on pure nationalistic lines. First three army chiefs were either foreigners or not fit for promotion. Subsequently those values and traditions were to be followed. It is due to erect army on renewed lines with no colonial imprints.