Lahore: Participants of Jammiat Ulmai Islam (F) led Azadi March on Wednesday entered Lahore Fort without ticket.

As per details garnered, Administration failed to stop the stalwarts of JUI-F.

According to the security guard of Lahore Fort, 3 to 4 thousand workers of JUI-F entered the Fort at once.

Officials of Walled City Authority stated that administration could not retain the workers outside the forte as they were present in huge numbers.

Earlier, The JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that his Azadi March is a movement not merely sit-in.

While talking to media, he said, “Can't say with certainty that Imran Khan will resign, the result is in Allah's hands.”

There has been a slight change in the route of Azadi March as it will pass through Rawalpindi’s Muree Road now. The participants will stay at either D-Chowk Islamabad or Liaqat Bagh Rawalpindi.

The marchers are scheduled to enter Islamabad on October 31.

Azadi March entered Lahore on Wednesday as Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F), supremo, Fazlur Rehman demanded the release of all political prisoners.