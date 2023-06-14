What's new

Azad Pattan Hydropower Project .... 700 MW

Azad Pattan Hydropower Project

Project Layout

Location ................... Sudhanoti District, Azad Kashmir
Coordinates ............ 33°46′3.9″N 73°34′17.45″E
Opening date .......... 2026
Construction cost.... $1.517 billion
Owner(s)........ China Ghezouba Group, Laraib Group

Dam and spillways
Type of dam Gravity dam, Run of the river
Impounds Jhelum River
Height 90 m (295 ft)
Length 80 m (262 ft)
Power Station
Turbines 4 x 160 MW
Installed capacity 700 MW (10% continuous overload)[1]
Annual generation 3064 GWh

The Azad Pattan Hydropower Project is a 700 MW hydroelectric power station on the Jhelum River roughly 7 km upstream of Azad Pattan Bridge in the Sudhanoti District, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and 90 km from Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan. The project is scheduled for completion by 2026.

In July 2020, the project's $1.5 billion investment agreement was signed between Chinese state-owned China Gezhouba Group and Pakistan, in a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan and senior government ministers.

Upon finalizing the EPC and other associated costs, the project company submitted its EPC tariff proposal on 23 June 2017. Following an intensive evaluation process, NEPRA determined the tariff vide Determination dated 17 May 2018. Tariff of US ¢ 7.12/kWh (levelized) was determined for the 30-year term; with an average of US ¢ 5.93/kWh.

The average and levelized tariff for the first 10 years is US ¢ 8.13/kWh while the average tariff for the next 20 years is US ¢ 4.83/kWh (levelized US ¢ 5.20/kWh). This has the distinction of being the lowest tariff of all the large private hydropower projects (over 500MW) on rivers in Pakistan.

The JCC (Joint Cooperation Committee) for CPEC related projects conducted a study on power market of Pakistan, which led to the decision that both sides will discuss the inclusion of the project at the fifth Expert Panel meeting. Later project was added in CPEC..
 
Construction of 700 MW Azad Pattan Hydropower Project will start soon, Energy China​

Staff Reporter
Jun 14, 2023

ISLAMABAD . .. China Energy International Group Pakistan Branch Managing Director Wang Hua announced on Tuesday (June 13) that the 700 MW Azad Pattan Hydropower Project managed by Energy China.

After completion of feasibility study and land acquisition, the construction of the project will start soon.

Wang made these remarks at the 'Pakistan Energy Sector Landscape: Challenges and Opportunities' conference held at NUST University Islamabad.

He explained that this project will provide cheap, clean energy to Pakistan. He said that we have been working for this project for six years. We hope the government will give it more priority in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative to bridge the financial gap.

He added that Energy China believes that investing in renewable energy in Pakistan is financially viable. He said that we are committed to establishing our long-term operations in Pakistan and making further investments.

He highlighted that China Energy Engineering Corporation (Energy China) has been present in Pakistan for the past 20 years. He further said that “Energy chain considers Pakistan as its favorite investment destination.

Wang also identified some of the challenges facing foreign investors in Pakistan, and stressed the importance of addressing them early to promote win-win cooperation.
 

