Azad Pattan Hydropower Project .... 700 MW

Azad Pattan Hydropower Project



Project Layout



Location ................... Sudhanoti District, Azad Kashmir

Coordinates ............ 33°46′3.9″N 73°34′17.45″E

Opening date .......... 2026

Construction cost.... $1.517 billion

Owner(s)........ China Ghezouba Group, Laraib Group



Dam and spillways

Type of dam Gravity dam, Run of the river

Impounds Jhelum River

Height 90 m (295 ft)

Length 80 m (262 ft)

Power Station

Turbines 4 x 160 MW

Installed capacity 700 MW (10% continuous overload)[1]

Annual generation 3064 GWh



The Azad Pattan Hydropower Project is a 700 MW hydroelectric power station on the Jhelum River roughly 7 km upstream of Azad Pattan Bridge in the Sudhanoti District, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and 90 km from Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan. The project is scheduled for completion by 2026.



In July 2020, the project's $1.5 billion investment agreement was signed between Chinese state-owned China Gezhouba Group and Pakistan, in a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan and senior government ministers.



Upon finalizing the EPC and other associated costs, the project company submitted its EPC tariff proposal on 23 June 2017. Following an intensive evaluation process, NEPRA determined the tariff vide Determination dated 17 May 2018. Tariff of US ¢ 7.12/kWh (levelized) was determined for the 30-year term; with an average of US ¢ 5.93/kWh.



The average and levelized tariff for the first 10 years is US ¢ 8.13/kWh while the average tariff for the next 20 years is US ¢ 4.83/kWh (levelized US ¢ 5.20/kWh). This has the distinction of being the lowest tariff of all the large private hydropower projects (over 500MW) on rivers in Pakistan.



The JCC (Joint Cooperation Committee) for CPEC related projects conducted a study on power market of Pakistan, which led to the decision that both sides will discuss the inclusion of the project at the fifth Expert Panel meeting. Later project was added in CPEC..