In a long speech today at starting at about 01:15pm he said following :



*Genocide has begun, very shocking news coming from Kashmiri people

*IA killing kashmiris and burying them in unnamed graves

*Raping the girls

*Firing continuously at AJK

*Approx 35killed and 100+ injured since the issue starting this month



*India is openly preparing for attack on AJK

*People must be prepared all time

*False flag attack will be once again sponsored and be named from Kashmiri people and then attack AJK

*And India is all ready to attack Pakistan too at any time and take rest of Kashmir too.

Click to expand...