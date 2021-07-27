Azad Kashmir is already independent but what Maryam Nawaz is trying to say? Echoes India's malicious campaign against Pakistan?

Day after heavy defeat in Azad Kashmir elections, convicted criminal leader of PMLN mocks PTI by alluding Kashmiris in Azad Kashmir demand independence from Pakistan
How long State of Pakistan is going to tolerate this traitorous filth?
How dare you talk against my leader
This to divert attention from few thousand PTM leaders.
1.5 crore voters leader isnt important
==
Till she is tolerated by 2 crore pakistanis who voted for her
I am seeing choas in yhe future
Since she played the card and got away with it
Where as bhuttos were hanged and bacha khan jailed for even suggesting it
Bhai was exiled to london but nani can do wahtever she wants