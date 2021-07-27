What's new

Azad Kashmir is already independent but what Maryam Nawaz is trying to say? Echoes India's malicious campaign against Pakistan?

Norwegian said:
Day after heavy defeat in Azad Kashmir elections, convicted criminal leader of PMLN mocks PTI by alluding Kashmiris in Azad Kashmir demand independence from Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1419725521286533121

How long State of Pakistan is going to tolerate this traitorous filth?
How dare you talk against my leader
This to divert attention from few thousand PTM leaders.
1.5 crore voters leader isnt important
==
Till she is tolerated by 2 crore pakistanis who voted for her

I am seeing choas in yhe future
Since she played the card and got away with it
Where as bhuttos were hanged and bacha khan jailed for even suggesting it
Bhai was exiled to london but nani can do wahtever she wants
 
ziaulislam said:
I am seeing choas in yhe future
Since she played the card and got away with it
Where as bhuttos were hanged and bacha khan jailed for even suggesting it
Bhai was exiled to london but nani can do wahtever she wants
Is it just because she is from Punjab?
 
Kashmiri's and the rest of Pakistan want freedom from this tyrannical cow, her father and the likes of Zardari et al, gave IOK on a silver platter to the fascist Anglo project by ensuring Pakistan remained economically and militarily weak as these treacherous despots sucked the life out of the federation.. the fact that the state is 'helpless' and has become a mere spectator against this distasteful circus is beyond disturbing.. She should be rotting in jail for her crimes of yesteryears.. Yet the witch is free to commit more without any recourse..
 
