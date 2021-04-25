What's new

Azad Kashmir Elections 2021 updates

PakAlp

PakAlp

FULL MEMBER
Sep 27, 2007
1,202
1
1,999
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom

www.google.com

PML-N awards tickets for 36 AJK Assembly constituencies

The PML-N has also granted tickets to two women.
www.google.com

www.google.com

AJK general elections: Three major political parties to try their luck

ISLAMABAD: The three main political parties that aggressively vie for electoral supremacy in Pakistan, will run against each other in the general elections for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative...
www.google.com www.google.com

Contest between main parties Pml N, PPP, PTI, MC. The Pml N is very strong with heavy weight candidates, PPP has become a shadow of its former self, Pti is neglecting its long time supporters and giving tickets to electables, MC will win a few seats as usual.

The new parties PSP has a long way to go, TLP also a new party, will do well but establishment will not allow them to win. Lastly alot of extremist/terrorist sympathisers are standing up for election as independent but establishment is quiet about it, especially those brainwashed in the UK. Where is the Pakistani law?
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Norwegian
Indian offer led to ‘quiet’ talks on all major issues
Replies
10
Views
698
ARMalik
ARMalik

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom