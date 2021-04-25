Azad Kashmir Elections 2021 updates

PML-N awards tickets for 36 AJK Assembly constituencies The PML-N has also granted tickets to two women.

Contest between main parties Pml N, PPP, PTI, MC. The Pml N is very strong with heavy weight candidates, PPP has become a shadow of its former self, Pti is neglecting its long time supporters and giving tickets to electables, MC will win a few seats as usual.The new parties PSP has a long way to go, TLP also a new party, will do well but establishment will not allow them to win. Lastly alot of extremist/terrorist sympathisers are standing up for election as independent but establishment is quiet about it, especially those brainwashed in the UK. Where is the Pakistani law?