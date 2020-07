Azad Kashmir DGPR’s site hack, slogan written on the website for independence from Pakistan

Azad Kashmir website hacked: Hackers focused the website of Directorate General of Public Relations of Pakistani azad Kashmir amidst stress on LoC. In the messages posted on the website, the hackers severely accused the Imran authorities of violating human rights.

Pakistan approved DGPR’s website hacked, accuses India

Hackers accuse Pakistan of significant human rights violations, Azad Kashmir’s slogan of independence from Pakistan

Pakistan F-16 crash confirmed in Balakot air strike, hackers confirmed mirror to Pak authorities

