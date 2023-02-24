'Ayungin is ours' (UPDATE) DECLARING that 'Ayungin Shoal is ours,' the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Thursday blasted China for 'continuing to ignore the Philippines' legal ownership' of the shoal, which is in the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

(UPDATE) DECLARING that "Ayungin Shoal is ours," the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Thursday blasted China for "continuing to ignore the Philippines' legal ownership" of the shoal, which is in the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ)."China continues to ignore the Philippines' legal ownership of our EEZ over Ayungin Shoal; they continue to assert ownership of the area. We are not competing, this is not disputed as far as the Philippine government is concerned. It's ours," PCG spokesman for the West Philippine Sea Commodore Jay Tarriela said during a briefing.By international law, the Philippines has jurisdiction over all natural resources within its 200-mile EEZ.