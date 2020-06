Ayub Khan vs Imran Khan (Development Era)

Most people who know history would know that what ayub khan has done for this country in development. Ayub khan had full power yet he failed on two things- Handling Propaganda on sugar price(50 paisa) which led to resign himself- Handling Mafia which was exist that time.Now I am comparing what Ayub khan has done and what Imran khan has done so far in terms of dams. Below is exactly what is happeningImran khan lower down petrol price for public and now even that price is not same which he has increase or it was before. Yet media is propaganda on price same like in ayub khan time so there is something going on trying to stop Imran khan for making this country stand on its feet.Bunji Dam itself of 7200 MW which is the largest of all dams so far and PTI trying to get it funded by china including it in cpec.Imran khan has no majority yet fighting against mafia it would be like sometime he wins sometime he may loose.