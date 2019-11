The 134-year-old legal dispute over Ayodhya has finally been 'resolved' and a Ram Mandir will now be built on the disputed land while 5 acres land will be proved to the Waqf Board for a Masjid.Akash Banerjee discusses top ten issues of India in length,1) Economy2) Demonetization3) GST4) Unemployment5) Farmers suicides6) Health and polution7) Judiciary8) Water Scarcity9) Women Safety10) Hunger Index