SC: Sc rules disputed Ayodhya land will go to Hindus. Muslims will get alternative land

SC: Court cant decide on faith and belief. On balance of probabilities outer courtyard was with Hindus. Muslims haven't been able to establish sole possession of inner courtyard. The placing of idols was a desecration. Muslims have been denied right to worship by demolition. SC has to remedy this wrong.

SC: High court partitioned in 3 ways. Was not dealing with partition. Defies logic. Under our constitution all religions are equal. Constitution does not allow judges to distinguish between them.

SC: On Dec 6 mosque was brought down. Done in breach of court orders. Disputed site is one composite site. Railing by british established nothing. No continuous possession of Muslims of inner courtyard. Hindus were on the other hand were in control of outer courtyard. Damage to mosque and desecration is not as per rule of law.

SC: There was no exclusion of Hindus from inner courtyard. Hindus has unimpeded control over outer courtyard.

Nirmohi Akhara is not a shebait or devotee of the deity Ram Lalla: SC

SC: Exclusion of Hindus from inner courtyard was always contested. They continued to pray at the railing into the inner courtyard. So Muslim possession of inner courtyard was always contested. They have not been able to establish possessary control over inner courtyard.

SC: Hindus never gave up claim over inner courtyard. On the other hand namaz never ceased in inner courtyard nor was it abandoned.

SC: The railing put up by the British between the inner and the outer couřtyard show that it was considered expedient to maintain peace.

SC: The Hindus continued to pray at the outer courtyard.

SC: Mosque was used as a public mosque till 1857. After that they only did Friday prayers till 1934.

SC: A huge structure like a temple under the masjid can't be basis of claiming ownership now.

SC: Title cannot be established by faith and belief. Sunni board wants possession of the masjid as a public mosque. Board claim is within time.They claim it was long, continuous and uninterrupted. But the court says it was never uninterrupted and constantly contested by the Hindus.

SC: Historical records and travelogue show that the Hindus prayed around the disputed site. But these must be dealt with circumspection. Courts must go by evidence.

SC: Hindus consider Ayodhya as the birth place of Lord Rama. They claim it was at the exact spot on which the largest dome of masjid stand. The inner sanctum sanctorum Whether a belief is justified is beyond ken of courts. Value of a constitution lies in equal deference to both religions.

SC: No evidence of ownership between 13 to 16th centuries

SC: Although the mosque was built on a temple and used its ruins.

SC: ASI has not said whether a temple was destroyed to make the mosque.

SC: Sunni board confronted by ASI findings said that it may have been an idgah. ASI finding there was a Hindu temple. Beneath the structure the underlying structure was not Islamic.

SC: Archealogy is not a weak science.

SC: Sebaitship needs continuous management and control.

Suit 5 of Ram Lalla is within time. Akhara managed the temple intermittently. Hence not a sebait.

SC: Suit 3 of Nirmohi Akhara is for sebaitship. Is time barred

SC: CHI refers to 1991 Places of Worship act which freezes places of worship in 1947. Act is a pledge to secularism and equality of all faiths. Allahabad high court ruling by Justice Sharma was wrong.

SC: Mosque was built by Mir Baqi. No date can be established. Idols were placed inside in 1949. The land was always nazul plot in records. It is inappropriate for the Court to get into area of theology.

SC: The judgment traversed history, ideology and politics. But court must stand apart. In holding that one community's feelings cannot prevail over another.

The Shia plea for ownership of the land has been dismissed. It's a unanimous verdict.

CJI reading the operative portion of the verdict

The Ayodhya judgment is being pronounced now.

Five-judge Supreme Court bench to shortly deliver verdict in Ayodhya land case; Senior advocates K Parasaran, CS Vaidyanathan, Rajeev Dhawan, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and other lawyers representing different parties in the case arrive in courtroom.

The judges in the bench pronouncing the verdict are: CJI Ranjan Gogoi , Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer.

