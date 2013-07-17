What's new

Ayla Malik, another fake degree holder in PTI

<b>PTI: NAYA PAKISTANI</b>
Jun 28, 2009
batmannow said:
election commision has given clean chits to many like of her?
thats why nawaz is in power? now what to kiss by whom? friend?lol
I say EC must have ruthless policies and no compromise on such issues... but if EC is not catching one of a PMLNer why should they bother about others too.

What's up with your avatar? I see IK in there.
 
AstanoshKhan said:
I say EC must have ruthless policies and no compromise on such issues... but if EC is not catching one of a PMLNer why should they bother about others too.

What's up with your avatar? I see IK in there.
my avatar ?
its sick IK getting medical treatment in london , by having a nice expensive royal wine in a lunda,s suiT lol?
if you know EC is wrong by its formation, & it only serves the elites intersts, why not you challenge it frist place?
why to accept it, or its dam decesions?
just because it also serves yours, some how some where?lol
is this canbe accepted the logic?lol
this EC has created a ruth less club of elites which cant serve pakistan, in anyway?
just check the APC on national policy against terrorism?lol
guys like you should talk about it in your party, why ayla been given a place in NA instead of INAM ULLHA NIAZI, or FAUZIA kasuri?
its time to think or get fully destroyed, for IK he is just hving a great party time?lol
its you & common peoples dying on the streets bynthe killers like TTp?lol
 
batmannow said:
my avatar ?
its sick IK getting medical treatment in london , by having a nice expensive royal wine in a lunda,s suiT lol?
if you know EC is wrong by its formation, & it only serves the elites intersts, why not you challenge it frist place?
why to accept it, or its dam decesions?
just because it also serves yours, some how some where?lol
is this canbe accepted the logic?lol
this EC has created a ruth less club of elites which cant serve pakistan, in anyway?
just check the APC on national policy against terrorism?lol
guys like you should talk about it in your party, why ayla been given a place in NA instead of INAM ULLHA NIAZI, or FAUZIA kasuri?
its time to think or get fully destroyed, for IK he is just hving a great party time?lol
its you & common peoples dying on the streets bynthe killers like TTp?lol
Imran khan is really making people of KPK fool, look at the life style of imran khan in UK and tell me does it match to the so-called culture of honor in kpk. Imran khan does not even know what honor is but he has been successful to make people of kpk fool and now ruling them eventhough he is a fake pashtun because he does not know anything about pashto language or their pashto way of life. Also he has non-pashtun acestary from his mother side, barkis are not pashtun they are related to tajiks in northern afghanistan and speak their own ormari language.
 
qamar1990 said:
what you pissed off about?
stop being a fundamentalist pti supporter.
I'm not pissed yara. EC is under the influence of PMLN/PPP, and if they want they can disqualify her without any fuss. But if they do, they know they've hundreds fake degree holders in their ranks too which would create havoc in the assembly.
 
batmannow said:
my avatar ?
its sick IK getting medical treatment in london , by having a nice expensive royal wine in a lunda,s suiT lol?
if you know EC is wrong by its formation, & it only serves the elites intersts, why not you challenge it frist place?
why to accept it, or its dam decesions?
just because it also serves yours, some how some where?lol
is this canbe accepted the logic?lol
this EC has created a ruth less club of elites which cant serve pakistan, in anyway?
just check the APC on national policy against terrorism?lol
guys like you should talk about it in your party, why ayla been given a place in NA instead of INAM ULLHA NIAZI, or FAUZIA kasuri?
its time to think or get fully destroyed, for IK he is just hving a great party time?lol
its you & common peoples dying on the streets bynthe killers like TTp?lol
The level of hate and Imranophobia you've doesn't allow me to give you a rational explanation on this part. IK is wearing a Tuxedo standing with the Royal people is a proud moment for us Pakistanis and PTI-supporters.
 
rustam90789 said:
Imran khan is really making people of KPK fool, look at the life style of imran khan in UK and tell me does it match to the so-called culture of honor in kpk. Imran khan does not even know what honor is but he has been successful to make people of kpk fool and now ruling them eventhough he is a fake pashtun because he does not know anything about pashto language or their pashto way of life. Also he has non-pashtun acestary from his mother side, barkis are not pashtun they are related to tajiks in northern afghanistan and speak their own ormari language.
he know about honor a lot better than you need to learn about honor sir and he mostly wear jeans and pant when he is in London Mr and he is Muslim stop bringing ethnicity here this is main weapon off enemies off Islam

another n league guy having fake degree is thrown out by court news just coming in @cb4 @batmannow
 
AstanoshKhan said:
The level of hate and Imranophobia you've doesn't allow me to give you a rational explanation on this part. IK is wearing a Tuxedo standing with the Royal people is a proud moment for us Pakistanis and PTI-supporters.
critisizing any politician isnt my right? specially when he was acting sick in his home country, & found atending parties in london?
what is this, hypocracy, cowardness but both falls in no morality thing?lol
well thanks, plz add a roze wine with that txedo thing in KPK provincial assembly, as a form of official dress code & official drink, so that at least CM khattak can do the same to follow his leader, if its all fine things he is doing there?
plz dont come up with hallal wine theory?lol
well, i just only hve one phobia thats pakistan frist? it really doesnt matters who ever , where ever, whatever?
but your logic, about aylaa aunty is just sane? if she is the many of dolls which playboy is playing now , you keep defending her?lol
great examples set by PTI, EC giving a NA ticket to her & clearing her for it?lol
it shows in reality, pakistan is just elites paradise, they can do what ever they like, or where ever they want?
faked degree holder aylaa aunty in NA durring the days but in the nights, hving texedo wine parties in bani gala ,s royal ball room, wow?lol
in the end, everyone is in same fake degree holders elite club?new NA created by cheap justice?
keep pushing it with playboy, i am 100% sure you hve to take out his face as your avatar very soon?lol
 
batmannow said:
critisizing any politician isnt my right? specially when he was acting sick in his home country, & found atending parties in london?
what is this, hypocracy, cowardness but both falls in no morality thing?lol
well thanks, plz add a roze wine with that txedo thing in KPK provincial assembly, as a form of official dress code & official drink, so that at least CM khattak can do the same to follow his leader, if its all fine things he is doing there?
plz dont come up with hallal wine theory?lol
well, i just only hve one phobia thats pakistan frist? it really doesnt matters who ever , where ever, whatever?
but your logic, about aylaa aunty is just sane? if she is the many of dolls which playboy is playing now , you keep defending her?lol
great examples set by PTI, EC giving a NA ticket to her & clearing her for it?lol
it shows in reality, pakistan is just elites paradise, they can do what ever they like, or where ever they want?
faked degree holder aylaa aunty in NA durring the days but in the nights, hving texedo wine parties in bani gala ,s royal ball room, wow?lol
in the end, everyone is in same fake degree holders elite club?new NA created by cheap justice?
keep pushing it with playboy, i am 100% sure you hve to take out his face as your avatar very soon?lol
Man you've some brains.
 
may be niazi and his noora league is afraid that in the establishment she might pose serious threat to the beauty of mariam nawaz
 

