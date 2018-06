Ayesha Gulalai’s NA-53 nomination papers challenged

she is neither ‘Sadiq’ nor ‘Ameen’ because she failed to present proof to back her harassment allegations against Imran Khan.

did not register a case against the PTI chairman,

she should be disqualified on the grounds that she is not Sadiq and Ameen, Niaz claimed.

Gulalai did not care about the people, she only wanted to go up against Imran in the polls.

objections have been submitted over photo stated documents and have yet to be verified,