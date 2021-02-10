Ayatollah Khamenei Sees Stellar Future for Iraq

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – In a letter to the Iraqi youth, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei ushured a bright future for Iraq.



In the letter, dated January 21 and published on Tuesday, Ayatollah Khamenei said, "To the dear Iraqi youth; I like you and I pray for all of you, and I ask the God Almighty to bestow you with great success, salvation, happiness in this world and the Hereafter, and steadfastness in the straight and right path."

"I give you the good news of a bright future for Iraq, a future that depends on your hands and your great efforts and will," the letter added.

Ayatollah Khamenei has written two letters to the youths of Europe and North America in the past.

In the first letter in January 2015, the Leader elaborated on the reasons behind the West’s effort to spread Islamophobia.

In the second letter in November 2015 following a series of terrorist attacks in France, Ayatollah Khamenei commented on the real factors behind terrorism and asked the young people to “lay the foundation for an appropriate and honorable interaction with the Muslim world based on correct knowledge and with deep insight and by taking advantage of tragic experiences (of the past)”.