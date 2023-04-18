What's new

Awn Chaudhry to record statement in Imran Khan-Bushra Bibi Nikah case

nikah.jpg

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Adviser Awn Chaudhry, who appeared as a witness in the Nikah of former prime minister Imran Khan in 2018, has decided to record his statement in the case related to the allegedly unIslamic Nikah of the PTI chairman with Bushra Bibi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A district and sessions court will take up the petition seeking action against former premier Imran Khan for marrying Bushra Bibi during her “Iddat” days.

Sources said that Awn Chaudhry, former PTI and Khan’s close aide, will appear before court tomorrow to record his statement in the case.

Khan’s friend Zulfi Bukhari and Awn Chaudhry, a former PTI leader, had said the Nikah was solemnised by Mufti Saeed in Lahore. The two acted as witnesses to the Nikah.

In 2018, the former premier tied the knot with Bushra Bibi after divorce from her former husband Khawar Farid Maneka.

During the previous hearing, Mufti Saeed, who solemnized the marriage of former prime minister Imran Khan, recorded his statement with the district and sessions court.

Mufti Saeed told the court that Imran Khan married Bushra Bibi during the latter’s Iddat period.

“Iddat” is the period a woman must observe after the death of her husband or after a divorce, during which she may not marry another man.
