What's new

Awesome! Chinese evacuees got car fixed by Sudan rebel soldiers and posed with their machine gun!

Man, it's even wilder than the "Wolf Warriors" series.
A group of Chinese, divided into three vehicles, withdrew from the Sudanese theater. All you can see along the way are traces of war, and you can see burned vehicles on the side of the road from time to time.

On the way they had a car with a flat tire. At this time, a group of armed men passed by, and after a brief exchange, they learned that this group belonged to the Sudan Rapid Support Forces, the so-called "rebels".

Unexpectedly, this group of "rebels" not only helped them repair their cars and replace tires by themselves, but also interacted enthusiastically with them while waiting for the new tires to be delivered, and even allowed the Chinese to take pictures with their machine guns in their arms, saying that they liked it Chinese.

When fleeing in a hurry, this encounter, not to mention a miracle, is considered a rare encounter. "Wolf Warrior" was still filmed conservatively.

In a foreign country, on a long journey home, strangers, strangers meet each other, why should people treat you well? The reason can only be:

There is a strong and friendly motherland behind us!
Click to expand...
Source: https://user.guancha.cn/main/content?id=987484&s=fwzxhfbt

These guys must have the times of their lives.
 
Click to expand...

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China’s Car Buyers Have Fallen Out of Love With Foreign Brands, Domestic companies are now selling more vehicles than their multinational rivals
2
Replies
29
Views
964
Tom99
Tom99
Hamartia Antidote
Russians reluctantly embrace Chinese cars after Western brands depart
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
92
Views
3K
ThunderCat
ThunderCat
beijingwalker
Chinese shipbuilders win all 17 global orders for PCTC in January amid China’s booming car exports
2
Replies
19
Views
876
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
Hamartia Antidote
Russian mercenaries fingered in attack on Chinese workers in CAR
Replies
8
Views
309
mike2000 is back
mike2000 is back
从八品主簿
The first $24,000 electric car jointly launched by Toyota and China's BYD is officially launched
Replies
0
Views
210
从八品主簿
从八品主簿

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom