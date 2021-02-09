What's new

Aware Of China Developing Infrastructure In Border Regions Opposite India: Centre

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
6,300
21
15,298
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1616672971846.png



The government on Wednesday said it was aware that China is developing infrastructure in the border regions opposite India in Tibet and Xinjiang autonomous regions, and that it keeps constant watch on all developments having a bearing on country's security and takes all the necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Replying to a written question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said India is also focusing on improving infrastructure in the border regions to facilitate economic development as also to meet the country's strategic and security requirements.

"The government is aware that China is developing infrastructure in the border regions opposite India in Tibet and Xinjiang Autonomous Regions. The government continues to keep constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security and takes all the necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

The minister also said that in the last few years, the government has increased the budgetary allocation for construction of roads and bridges in the border areas.

This, he said, has helped provide connectivity to the local population and better logistical support to the armed forces.

"Government gives careful and special attention to improvement of infrastructure for the development of border areas, in order to facilitate the economic development of these areas as also to meet India's strategic and security requirements," he added.

www.ndtv.com

Aware Of China Developing Infrastructure In Border Regions Opposite India: Centre

The government on Wednesday said it was aware that China is developing infrastructure in the border regions opposite India in Tibet and Xinjiang autonomous regions, and that it keeps constant watch on all developments having a bearing on country's security and takes all the necessary measures to...
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

xyx007
The Army in Indian Military Strategy: Rethink Doctrine or Risk Irrelevance
Replies
0
Views
431
xyx007
xyx007
xeuss
The Army in Indian Military Strategy: Rethink Doctrine or Risk Irrelevance
Replies
2
Views
1K
Joe Shearer
Joe Shearer
Reichsmarschall
  • Locked
Pakistan China's new colony? Leaked papers reveal Beijing's stake in economy, key projects
2 3
Replies
37
Views
2K
silent poison
silent poison
H
Evolution Of Pakistan’s Nuclear Doctrine – Analysis
Replies
12
Views
2K
volatile
volatile
scope
Master File of US regime crimes against humanity
Replies
4
Views
1K
Globenim
G

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom