Awards Justified on 23rd March, 2023?

Whi decides to give awards on 23 March?

Process should be transparent, and well defined criterion.



Tamgha-i-Imtiaz congertee on Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori.

What are his services for Karachi and for the country?



Akbar Nasir Khan conferred tamgha shujaat for gallantry.



His gallantry is just crack down on PTI and crush dissent in a democratic country on whose orders we know.



What value is given to the 23 March??