What's new

Awards Justified on 23rd March, 2023?

imadul

imadul

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
3,311
0
4,366
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Whi decides to give awards on 23 March?
Process should be transparent, and well defined criterion.

Tamgha-i-Imtiaz congertee on Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori.
What are his services for Karachi and for the country?

Akbar Nasir Khan conferred tamgha shujaat for gallantry.

His gallantry is just crack down on PTI and crush dissent in a democratic country on whose orders we know.

What value is given to the 23 March??
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Terrorist who martyred two ISI officials in Khanewal gunned down in IBO
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
Sifar zero
Sifar zero
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SC gives Imran another chance to explain alleged flouting of court orders during May 25 march
Replies
1
Views
692
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
dexter
How PUNJAB came to dominate the Army
7 8 9 10 11 12
Replies
171
Views
5K
adam256
A
HAIDER
KP, Punjab election: Five judges resume SC hearing after four dissociate themselves from suo motu
Replies
6
Views
236
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG
HAIDER
Bajwa’s pledge of ‘neutrality’ holds no credence, says ex-general
Replies
1
Views
202
fisher1
fisher1

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom